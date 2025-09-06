NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NN Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of NN Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of NN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 159.36, a quick ratio of 159.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

