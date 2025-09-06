Noble Financial Estimates Century Lithium FY2026 Earnings

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year.

Century Lithium Stock Down 5.8%

CVE:LCE opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.22. Century Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

