Noble Financial Estimates Century Lithium FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2025

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCEFree Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year.

Century Lithium Stock Down 5.8%

CVE:LCE opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.22. Century Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32.

About Century Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.