Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.52.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nokia by 7,046.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Nokia by 58.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nokia by 763.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

