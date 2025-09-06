Nokia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 29,627 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately399% compared to the typical volume of 5,939 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia

Nokia Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 58.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nokia by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

