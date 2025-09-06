Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Gentherm Inc $THRM

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 11.0% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,210,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,106,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 898,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ THRM opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Gentherm Inc has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

Insider Activity

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $375.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.09 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $116,577.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,423.12. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

