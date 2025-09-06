Northfield Bancorp, Inc. $NFBK Stock Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,955 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.35% of Northfield Bancorp worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 84,883 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Northfield Bancorp Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Northfield Bancorp Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About Northfield Bancorp

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.