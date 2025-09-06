Northland Capmk Expects Increased Earnings for Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Rezolve AI in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

RZLV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rezolve AI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

NASDAQ RZLV opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Rezolve AI has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter worth $4,149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter worth $1,650,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rezolve AI by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

