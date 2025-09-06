Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Webull (NASDAQ:BULL)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webull has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Webull Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Webull

Webull stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Webull has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of -0.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BULL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Webull during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webull during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webull during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,810,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webull during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webull Company Profile

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

