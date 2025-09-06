Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUTX. Maxim Group set a $205.00 price objective on Nutex Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nutex Health from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Shares of NUTX opened at $83.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61. Nutex Health has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 485,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

