Nuveen LLC Acquires New Shares in FrontView REIT, Inc. $FVR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

Insider Activity at FrontView REIT

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank acquired 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $34,931.52. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,401.88. This represents a 118.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

FrontView REIT Stock Up 1.1%

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

FVR opened at $13.39 on Friday. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $273.94 million and a PE ratio of -12.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. FrontView REIT’s payout ratio is currently -80.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FrontView REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

