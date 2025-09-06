Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 21,844 Boston Omaha Corporation $BOC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 143.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE:BOC opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $424.35 million, a P/E ratio of 449.92 and a beta of 0.99. Boston Omaha Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Omaha currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Stories

