Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 47,173 CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. $BBCP

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CONCRETE PUMPING by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in CONCRETE PUMPING by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CONCRETE PUMPING by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CONCRETE PUMPING by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CONCRETE PUMPING by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONCRETE PUMPING Stock Up 12.2%

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.13. CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CONCRETE PUMPING ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.76 million. CONCRETE PUMPING had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.65%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. CONCRETE PUMPING has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONCRETE PUMPING declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBCP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price objective on CONCRETE PUMPING and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CONCRETE PUMPING from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised CONCRETE PUMPING to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About CONCRETE PUMPING



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

