Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 94,129 Eve Holding, Inc. $EVEX

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EVE by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 198,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVE by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 58,119 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of EVE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on EVE from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

EVE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVEX opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Eve Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.70.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EVE

(Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Further Reading

