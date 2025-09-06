Nuveen LLC Invests $275,000 in Amplify Energy Corp. $AMPY

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 88,707 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 690,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 65,325 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 508.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplify Energy

In other Amplify Energy news, insider James Frew purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 129,222 shares in the company, valued at $478,121.40. This represents a 23.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 77,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $283,235.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 244,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,487.49. The trade was a 46.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 652,176 shares of company stock worth $2,437,581. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMPY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Trading Down 3.9%

Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $155.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.