Nuveen LLC Invests $277,000 in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. $MYPS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 217,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $0.97 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $59.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 601,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,762.04. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 35,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,832.27. The trade was a 36.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,430 shares of company stock valued at $268,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

