Nuveen LLC Invests $289,000 in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. $USCB

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in USCB Financial by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in USCB Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in USCB Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

