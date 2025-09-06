Nuveen LLC Invests $309,000 in INV VK MUN OPP $VMO

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in INV VK MUN OPP (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of INV VK MUN OPP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 187,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in INV VK MUN OPP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in INV VK MUN OPP by 413.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in INV VK MUN OPP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in INV VK MUN OPP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get INV VK MUN OPP alerts:

INV VK MUN OPP Price Performance

INV VK MUN OPP stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. INV VK MUN OPP has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

INV VK MUN OPP Announces Dividend

INV VK MUN OPP Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INV VK MUN OPP (NYSE:VMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for INV VK MUN OPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INV VK MUN OPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.