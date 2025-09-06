Nuveen LLC Invests $315,000 in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. $LEO

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,244,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,488,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 384,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,932,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 496,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

LEO opened at $6.04 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.