Nuveen LLC Invests $319,000 in Norwood Financial Corp. $NWFL

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $16,814,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67 and a beta of 0.71. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 516.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWFL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

