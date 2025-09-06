Nuveen LLC Invests $345,000 in Rocky Brands, Inc. $RCKY

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 20,076.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rocky Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Rocky Brands Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $29.12 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.54 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocky Brands news, Director William L. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,683 shares in the company, valued at $562,358.30. The trade was a 21.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Finn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $148,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,373.35. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $754,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

