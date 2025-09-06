Nuveen LLC Invests $367,000 in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. $RNAC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

RNAC stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $276.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

Cartesian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

