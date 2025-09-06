Nuveen LLC Invests $376,000 in Outdoor Holding Company $POWW

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Outdoor Holding Company (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 272,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POWW. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Outdoor by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 200,771 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outdoor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outdoor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWW. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Outdoor from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Outdoor Holding Company has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.14.

About Outdoor

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

