Nuveen LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in BRC Inc. $BRCC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRCC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BRC by 1,018.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,357 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BRC by 697.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 445,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 389,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BRC in the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BRC by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BRC alerts:

Insider Activity at BRC

In related news, Director Stephen M. Kadenacy purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,068,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,602.50. This trade represents a 8.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,935,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,419,450. The trade was a 2.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 676,000 shares of company stock valued at $851,000. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

BRC Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BRC stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.78 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. BRC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRCC

About BRC

(Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.