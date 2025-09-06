Nuveen LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. $MQT

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $9.73 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

