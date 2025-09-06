Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. $FATE

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 379,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,898,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 279,360 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 109,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 287,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 113,563 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FATE opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $116.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,025.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

