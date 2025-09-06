Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. $ONL

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 167,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE ONL opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 50.67%.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -5.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard purchased 55,000 shares of Orion Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 227,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,833.98. The trade was a 31.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

