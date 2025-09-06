Nuveen LLC Purchases New Position in Spire Global, Inc. $SPIR

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Spire Global by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Spire Global by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.38. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 130,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $1,594,839.75. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,614,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,773,937.75. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen Messer sold 16,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $180,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,062 shares in the company, valued at $890,372.70. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,557 shares of company stock worth $2,259,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Spire Global Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

