Nuveen LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Inv Vk Mun Tr $VKQ

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Announces Dividend

About Inv Vk Mun Tr

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

