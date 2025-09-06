Nuveen LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Arteris, Inc. $AIP

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arteris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Arteris by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 327,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 161,241 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arteris by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 85,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arteris by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Arteris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arteris news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 94,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $1,271,365.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,199.65. This represents a 33.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 63,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $824,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,300. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,031. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arteris Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $377.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 8,546.17% and a negative net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Arteris has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP

Arteris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.