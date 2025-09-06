Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. $INBX

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INBX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inhibrx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Inhibrx Biosciences stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. will post 104.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

