Nuveen LLC Takes Position in LENSAR, Inc. $LNSR

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNSR. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LENSAR in the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LENSAR in the first quarter worth about $565,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in LENSAR in the first quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LENSAR in the first quarter worth about $407,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.49. LENSAR, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $17.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

About LENSAR

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

