Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. $MGIC

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,272 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $35,911,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 689,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 174,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGIC. Zacks Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Magic Software Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 290.0%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

