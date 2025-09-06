Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. $SGC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $137,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 202,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,363.96. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.32 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.80%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

