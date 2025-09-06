NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Intrust Bank NA’s 8th Largest Position

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,921,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,925,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,889,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,442,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168,168 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

