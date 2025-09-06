NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Acquired Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in NVIDIA stock on August 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 8/14/2025.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7%

NVIDIA stock opened at $167.02 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,046,376. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 1,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $45,397,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.0% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 58,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

