OFG Bancorp $OFG Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of OFG Bancorp worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,749,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,289,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 102,755 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,093,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of OFG stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%.The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

