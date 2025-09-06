OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $54,000 in Gaia, Inc. $GAIA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.06% of Gaia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gaia by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Gaia by 8.6% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 16.9% during the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Gaia by 21.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Gaia stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.88. Gaia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

