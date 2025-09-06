OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Shares in Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vizsla Silver by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -372.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Vizsla Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research lowered Vizsla Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Vizsla Silver Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

