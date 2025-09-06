OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $38,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. $BTG

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in B2Gold by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,519,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,095 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in B2Gold by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 315,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 243,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in B2Gold by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,538,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 417,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BTG. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.60) on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSE BTG opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -22.86%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

