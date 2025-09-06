OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $16.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.99. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $552.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.01 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.750 EPS. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $260,961.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,121.10. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 15.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,969,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 261,545 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,369,000 after buying an additional 146,798 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 455,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 122,976 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

