Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Get Opera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Opera

Opera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Opera has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Opera had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 14.53%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Opera has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Opera will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Opera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 410.0%. Opera’s payout ratio is currently 87.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Opera by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Opera by 24.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Opera by 1,172.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Opera by 4,112.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.