OPKO Health, Inc. $OPK Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 417.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,944 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,588,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,342 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in OPKO Health by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,647,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 949,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 425,484 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $891,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 214,676,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,372,911.36. This represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OPKO Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPK

OPKO Health Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.35 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.