Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.60 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.12). 204,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 60,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).
Orcadian Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.53, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.67 and a beta of -2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.
About Orcadian Energy
The Pilot field is our key asset. The field is well appraised and ready for development, Orcadian has selected, as the very best development concept, a low salinity polymer flood with two wellhead platforms, a dedicated FPSO, and a floating wind turbine.
Pilot is very well appraised with high quality modern 3D seismic and seven reservoir penetrations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orcadian Energy
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.