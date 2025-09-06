Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Stock Price Down 14.9% – Here’s What Happened

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Orient Overseas (International) Trading Down 14.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

