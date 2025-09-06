Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $40.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKAGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.3750.

ORKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 9.2%

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA)

