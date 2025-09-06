OTCMKTS:ANCTF Q3 EPS Forecast Raised by Stifel Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.83 billion.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $54.92 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
