Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:QQQG) Trading Up 0.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:QQQG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 4,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

Get Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $6.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51.

About Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (QQQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 US large-cap growth stocks screened from the Nasdaq-100 components for above average free cash-flow. Holdings are weighted by their price momentum score.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.