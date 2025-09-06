PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2,235.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
