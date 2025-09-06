Park Aerospace Corp. $PKE Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Park Aerospace by 515.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Park Aerospace by 1,513.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of PKE stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $379.52 million, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.45. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 147.06%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.