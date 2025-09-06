Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF) Trading 2.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pasofino Gold Limited (OTC:EFRGF – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Pasofino Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited, a Canada-based mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Liberia. It explores in gold. It holds 100% interest in the Dugbe Gold Project located in southern Liberia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

